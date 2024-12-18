China Expanding Influence in Global South, Japan Report Says; Highlights Dangers of China Building Military Base in Mideast
13:18 JST, December 18, 2024
China is expanding its influence in the Global South of emerging and developing countries, including through military cooperation, according to a report by the Defense Ministry’s National Institute for Defense Studies.
According to the “China Security Report 2025” released on Tuesday, China has allegedly been building military facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
The report warned that, “if China succeeds in building its first military base in a Middle Eastern country, it will mark a new stage in China’s presence in the Middle East and is likely to further accelerate the competition between China and the United States in the region.”
