Yoon Says He Won’t Seek to Impose Martial Law Again, ‘Truly Sorry’ for Anxiety

AP

A man watches a TV screen showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s announcement at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on Saturday.

SEOUL (AP) — South Korea’s president said he’s “truly sorry” for causing public anxiety with his declaration of martial law earlier this week, and promised not to make another attempt to impose it.

President Yoon Suk Yeol made a public apology in a brief televised address Saturday morning, hours ahead of a parliamentary vote on a motion to impeach him.

Yoon said he won’t shirk legal or political responsibility for the declaration, adding that he will leave it to his conservative party to map out measures to stabilize politics, “including matters related to my term in office.”