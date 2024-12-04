Chaos in S. Korea Shocks Japan Travelers, Residents; ROK a Popular Travel Destination with Large Japanese Community

Reuters

Police officers block protesters outside the National Assembly after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in Seoul early on Wednesday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late on Tuesday, deploying troops to enforce the order, but six hours later the order was lifted. The move came as a shock in Japan.

South Korea is a popular destination among Japanese tourists, with more than 2 million Japanese visiting the country each year.

On Wednesday morning, there were no disruptions at the departure lobby for flights to South Korea from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

A 32-year-old company employee from Koto Ward, Tokyo, said she decided to go to Seoul as planned after hearing martial law had been lifted, though she did think about canceling the trip. “I’m relieved, but I’ll have to be careful. I want to make sure I don’t get caught up in any political activities like demonstrations,” she said.

Seoul is set to be the most popular destination abroad for Japanese travelers in the year-end and New Year holiday period, which will be up to nine-days long for some, according to a survey of reservations by major travel agency H.I.S. Co. “We will continue to gather information through our local branches and keep a close eye on the situation,” said a spokesperson for the company.

One South Korean living in Japan voiced concern. “I don’t know what happened since it was so sudden. I’m worried about my family and friends. I hope things will settle down soon,” said the 27-year-old, who works part-time at a South Korean restaurant in the Shinjuku-Okubo area in Tokyo.

Japanese nationals living in South Korea are also on edge.

The Japanese Embassy sent out an email early Wednesday calling for caution. “There is an undeniable risk that there could be an unforeseen situation, such as disorder and clashes,” the email read.

“I’m worried about what will happen now,” said a 38-year-old man who had dropped off his son at a Japanese school in Seoul on Wednesday morning.