Experts Discuss Japan-ROK Relations at Tokyo Forum; Speakers Note Importance of Feeling Benefit from Ties

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japan and South Korean flags

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:00 JST, November 27, 2024

South Korean experts gave lectures on the theme of economic cooperation as well as diplomatic and security strategies for Japan and South Korea at a forum on Tuesday.

The forum was organized by Hankook Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper that marked 70 years of publication this year.

The forum, which was held at a Tokyo hotel, discussed relations between Japan and South Korea, which mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties in 2025.

In his address, Hankook Ilbo President-Publisher Lee Sung-chul reflected on the history of Japan-Korea relations, saying that they have experienced many ups and downs due to the complex entanglement of politics, history and public sentiment.

Joo Ho-young, chairman of the Korea-Japan Parliamentary Federation, a suprapartisan group of South Korean lawmakers, said that South Korea and Japan should focus on building a sustainable relationship for future generations.

Park Cheol-hee, South Korean ambassador to Japan, emphasized that it is important for as many people as possible to feel the benefits of improved Korea-Japan relations next year when the two countries mark the anniversary.

