Experts Discuss Japan-ROK Relations at Tokyo Forum; Speakers Note Importance of Feeling Benefit from Ties

South Korean experts gave lectures on the theme of economic cooperation as well as diplomatic and security strategies for Japan and South Korea at a forum on Tuesday.

The forum was organized by Hankook Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper that marked 70 years of publication this year.

The forum, which was held at a Tokyo hotel, discussed relations between Japan and South Korea, which mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties in 2025.

In his address, Hankook Ilbo President-Publisher Lee Sung-chul reflected on the history of Japan-Korea relations, saying that they have experienced many ups and downs due to the complex entanglement of politics, history and public sentiment.

Joo Ho-young, chairman of the Korea-Japan Parliamentary Federation, a suprapartisan group of South Korean lawmakers, said that South Korea and Japan should focus on building a sustainable relationship for future generations.

Park Cheol-hee, South Korean ambassador to Japan, emphasized that it is important for as many people as possible to feel the benefits of improved Korea-Japan relations next year when the two countries mark the anniversary.