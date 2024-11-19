Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Urges Respect for International Law, Reforms to U.N. in Address at G20

Reuters

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized the importance of respecting international law in his address and called for reforms to the U.N. at a summit of the Group of 20 countries held in Rio de Janeiro on Monday afternoon.

“The world is at a historical turning point. In order to have a cooperative international community, it is vital to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Ishiba said.

Ishiba also voiced concern about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. Ishiba asserted that Russia’s aggression was “in clear defiance of [international] order.”

Concerning the situation in the Gaza Strip, Ishiba called once again for a ceasefire and the immediate release of hostages. He also said that all involved parties should restrain themselves and comply with international laws, including humanitarian laws.

With these issues in mind, Ishiba pointed out, “The U.N. Security Council has not been able to handle the many issues that have come with the current situations.”

Ishiba called for an increase in the number of both permanent and non-permanent member countries on the council. “Japan will contribute to strengthening the functions of the United Nations,” he said.