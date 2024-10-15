China Spokesperson Avoids Commenting on Hidankyo’s Nobel Prize; Claims Country Holds Antinuclear Stance

REUTERS/file photo

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning

BEIJING — China has continued to avoid commenting on the recent awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, or Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday merely said “China always believes that the complete prohibition and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons for a world free of nuclear weapons is in the interest of all humanity.” Hidankyo’s antinuclear activities were not discussed.

Regarding the Chinese mainstream media not reporting on Hidankyo winning the Peace Prize, Mao said that she has not paid close attention to the situation, and “the Chinese media choose for themselves what to report.”