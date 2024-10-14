Japanese School in Shenzhen Decides to Resume In-person Classes from Monday after Fatal Stabbing
12:30 JST, October 14, 2024
A Japanese school in Shenzhen decided to resume in-person classes from Monday about a month after a pupil was stabbed to death while walking to the school.
Following the stabbing, Shenzhen Japanese School held classes online until safety measures were in place.
According to the Consulate General of Japan in Guangzhou, all children who walk to school will be picked up and dropped off by bus or car, and online classes will also be provided.
The 10-year-old boy was attacked while walking to school, so some students are still worried. Security guards have also been deployed at bus stops that students use to commute to the school, and the consulate asked city authorities to step up security.
