Home>World>Asia-Pacific

Chinese Mainstream Media Silent on Nobel Peace Prize for Hidankyo as Xi’s Government Pushes Nuclear Expansion

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Members of Nihon Hidankyo attend a press conference in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

By Keiichiro AzumaYomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

15:52 JST, October 13, 2024

BEIJING — Chinese mainstream media have remained silent on the news that Nihon Hidankyo, or Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, won the Nobel Peace Prize.

This silence is believed to reflect the differences between Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration, which is focused on strengthening its nuclear capabilities, and Hidankyo’s efforts toward a world free of nuclear weapons.

The award’s announcement has not been reported within China except for a few online media outlets. In contrast, winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature and other categories were reported by state-run media immediately after their announcements.

Since the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Chinese democracy activist Liu Xiaobo, the country’s major media outlets have rarely covered the prize.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Asia-Pacific Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING