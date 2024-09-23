Australia Backs Easing of China’s Ban on Japan Fishery Products
12:18 JST, September 23, 2024
Wilmington, Delaware (Jiji Press)—Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday expressed a positive view on Japan’s recent agreement with China that Beijing will ease its ban on imports of Japanese fishery products.
Albanese met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for about a half hour in Wilmington, Delaware. Kishida explained to Albanese the planned relaxation of the ban, introduced last year in response to the release of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
The two leaders agreed to enhance their countries’ cooperation in the area of economic security and affirmed the importance of expanding youth exchanges.
Later, Kishida held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confirming that their countries will maintain their cooperation in a wide range of areas.
