Myanmar Resistance Official Asks Japan to Put Pressure on Junta
18:22 JST, September 2, 2024
A senior official of Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), set up in opposition to the military junta, stressed that the resistance has been gaining the upper hand on the battlefield and asked Japan to put pressure on the junta, at a meeting with Japanese media outlets on Friday in Tokyo.
The NUG calls itself the country’s only and legitimate government. Tin Tun Naing, 53, the NUG’s union minister of planning, finance and investment, was visiting Japan to seek assistance in overthrowing the junta.
‘70% of country under control’
He claimed that 70% of the country is under the control of resistance forces, including areas they partially control.
The NUG and its allied ethnic groups believe there is a strong possibility of the junta collapsing soon, he said, as motivation to fight among its soldiers has fallen as more and more troops surrender. The nation has also seen economic turmoil since the military’s coup.
Myanmar’s military has been in power since the coup in February 2021. From last autumn, however, rebel groups such as ethnic groups opposed to the military regime and the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), the armed wing of the NUG, have ratcheted up their attacks, and there are reports that the regime has been pushed back.
‘Victory bonds’ to be issued
Tin Tun Naing said the NUG is working closely with some of the country’s ethnic minority groups to share funds and supplies. The NUG has issued bonds to raise funds, and together with the ethnic groups it will issue “victory bonds.”
Tin Tun Naing, reelected in 2020 as a lawmaker of the National League for Democracy party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, also said that junta officials have often visited Suu Kyi, who is being detained, to persuade her to stop the PDF’s resistance. They have offered to appoint her to a post in an interim government that will be set up by the military regime, he added.
“We have confirmed that she has not responded to the military regime’s persuasion,” he said.
According to him, the resistance has the support of the people, as demonstrated in protests and boycotts of products made by military-controlled companies.
“What is happening in Myanmar is not a civil war. People in Myanmar are pushing for revolution. I’d like Japan to understand this and cooperate with the revolution,” he said. “The revolution will soon achieve its goal.”
Specifically, he called on Japan to encourage the Financial Action Task Force, an international organization that evaluates countermeasures against money laundering and terrorist financing, to push for financial sanctions on Myanmar’s military regime in a meeting in October. The task force announced in October 2022 that it had placed Myanmar on its “blacklist” due to the country’s inadequate countermeasures.
Tin Tun Naing declined to say whether he had met with Japanese government officials during his visit to Japan.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Flood Damage in North Korea Clearly Visible from Across Border; U.N. Agency Warns of More Rain, Possible Agricultural Damage
-
Chinese local authorities prohibit fishers from fishing around Senkaku Islands; Japan-China Relations Likely in Mind
-
Biden Praises Kishida’s Leadership in Bolstering Ties
-
Egypt Foreign Minister Seeks ‘Sustainable Ceasefire’ in Gaza, Calls for Immediate End to ‘Provocative Actions’
-
Hayao Miyazaki among Magsaysay Winners: ‘He Tackles Complicated Issues for Children’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level