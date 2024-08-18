Flood Damage in North Korea Clearly Visible from Across Border; U.N. Agency Warns of More Rain, Possible Agricultural Damage
1:00 JST, August 18, 2024
DANDONG, China — Following heavy rains that hit North Korea last month, international organizations have warned that the food situation could worsen in the country.
Recovery will take time while aid is still being delivered.
Cargo believed to be relief supplies was seen being loaded on Friday onto docked boats in Sinuiju, a North Korean city that sits along the Yalu River that borders China. Also, it was confirmed that people were removing items from damaged buildings and large swaths of corn were flattened in a nearby field.
Even now, more than two weeks after the torrential rains at the end of July, the scars of flooding remain visible.
Referring to the latest forecasts of above-average precipitation between August and October, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization released an analysis on Aug. 12 saying that heavy rains could “lead to further flooding, causing significant agricultural damage.” In addition, above-average temperatures are forecast during the same period, raising the risk of an increase in pest and disease infestations that could potentially reduce yields, according to the FAO.
Damage has also been confirmed upstream along the Yalu River. According to residents who visited areas in China’s Jilin Province that borders North Korea about five days ago, damages to staple foods such as rice and corn were widespread beyond the river in North Korea’s Jagang Province.
Pyongyang emphasizes that not a single casualty has been reported in Sinuiju, but many people are skeptical. The country has a policy to rebuild the area on its own, but it is unclear whether that will be possible without assistance from China or other countries.
