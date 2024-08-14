Aeon Employee Returns to Japan after Detention in Myanmar

REUTERS/Thomas White

The Aeon logo is seen on a store in Osaka, Japan, October 28, 2018.

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press) — An Aeon Co. employee returned to Japan Wednesday morning after over one month of detention by Myanmar’s military regime, the Japanese retailer said.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, 53, was released from detention thanks to support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry and other parties concerned, Aeon said in a statement.

Kasamatsu, head of the product department at Aeon Orange Co., an Aeon joint venture in Myanmar, was detained late June for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than levels set by the military regime. He was released Monday after being sentenced to one year in prison earlier that day.

The military regime issued a notice about rice prices on June 24, but Aeon Orange and other local retailers were not aware of the notice, the company said. Aeon changed its rice prices on June 27.

Aeon said that it deeply apologizes for causing inconvenience due to its response no matter what the situation was.