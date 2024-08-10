Chinese local authorities prohibit fishers from fishing around Senkaku Islands; Japan-China Relations Likely in Mind
20:00 JST, August 10, 2024
GUANGZHOU, China — The municipal government of Shishi in Fujian Province, China, prohibited fishers from “operating in sensitive sea areas” on Thursday just prior to the Aug. 16 expiration of the Chinese central government’s fishing ban in the seas around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.
The city government publicized the order on its website.
The order is apparently aimed at preventing the deterioration of Japan-China relations, which could worsen if large numbers of Chinese fishing boats intrude into Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands.
The city government’s top official issued the order in a meeting with representatives of local fishers and demanded strict adherence to it.
The Fujian Provincial Department of Ocean and Fisheries also held a meeting with local authorities on Thursday and emphasized that it will enhance its measures to cope with risks associated with “focused sea areas” and be ready 24 hours a day to take any necessary actions.
Chinese state media has reported that since July 28 local authorities in Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province, have enhanced their patrols of fishing ports and vowed to “supervise and control sensitive sea areas.”
In August 2016, hundreds of Chinese fishing boats crowded into sea areas around the Senkaku Islands, raising tensions between the two countries.
Beijing, which is struggling to rebuild its stagnant economy, may be strengthening its measures aimed at preventing unnecessary issues.
