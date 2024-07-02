North Korea Claims to Have Successfully Tested New Missile
10:48 JST, July 2, 2024
Seoul (Jiji Press)—North Korea successfully test-fired a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a 4.5 ton-class superlarge warhead on Monday, state media reported Tuesday.
The test was “conducted with a missile tipped with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and hit accuracy at the maximum range of 500 kilometers and the minimum range of 90 kilometers,” the Korean Central News Agency said.
The country will conduct another test of the missile in July to “verify flight characteristics, hit accuracy and explosion power of superlarge warhead at the medium range of 250 kilometers,” the KCNA said.
The South Korean military said Monday that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles. One of them flew about 600 kilometers, while the other flew abnormally during the early stage of its flight and traveled about 120 kilometers, it said.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
-
Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
-
Tiananmen Square Crackdown’s 35th Anniversary Has China’s Authorities on High Alert for Pro-Democracy Protests, Public Displays of Mourning
-
Palestinian Diarist Says The War Has Taken Everything From Her; After Fleeing To Doha, She Feels Happy To Have Survived
-
China-North Korea Trade Recovering Post-Pandemic; May Increase Further With 75th Anniversary Of Bilateral Relations
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Keidanren Chair Talks Criteria for His Successor, Tackling Worker Shortage
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times