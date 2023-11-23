Home>WORLD>ASIA-PACIFIC
South Korean Court Orders Japan to Compensate Former Comfort Women

The Yomiuri Shimbun
By Kazuki Koike / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

15:40 JST, November 23, 2023

SEOUL — The Seoul High Court ruled Thursday in favor of South Korea’s former comfort women and others who are seeking compensation from the Japanese government.

The court was hearing an appeal after the lawsuit was dismissed by the Seoul District Court in April 2021.

