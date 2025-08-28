Akazawa Postpones U.S. Visit Amid Working-Level Delays; Aims to Create Joint Document on $550 Billion Investment (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in August.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa has postponed his latest visit to the United States to confirm the details of the U.S.-Japan tariff agreement, as further time was required for preliminary coordination at the working level.

His trip had been scheduled for Thursday to Saturday.

Akazawa had intended to create a joint document concerning the $550 billion (about ¥80 trillion) investment in the United States agreed upon by the two governments in July. However, prior consultations at the working level could not be finalized in time.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference on Thursday morning that “during coordination with the United States, it was found that issues needed to be discussed at the administrative level.”

Japan and the United States will continue discussions at the working level, and no new date has been set for Akazawa’s next visit. He had been scheduled to depart from Haneda Airport on a commercial flight on Thursday morning but did not board the plane.

Regarding the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement, there were discrepancies in the content announced by each country concerning investment in the United States.

Automobile tariffs have yet to be reduced. Additionally, Japan is not a beneficiary of the special measures for “reciprocal tariffs,” and some items are subject to a higher tax rate than what the Japanese government had publicly announced as agreed upon.

On what was to be his 10th visit to the United States, Akazawa had planned to hold ministerial-level talks to draft a joint document. He also intended to ask the U.S. government to amend an executive order on reciprocal tariffs and issue another to lower duties on automobiles and auto parts.

The Japanese government had previously taken a negative stance on creating a joint document. However, it is believed that Japan agreed to the United States’ request to do so in hopes it would lead to an early reduction of tariffs.

The last-minute cancellation of Akazawa’s visit, which revealed a lack of preparatory arrangements, may lead to increased criticism of the Ishiba administration, observers said.