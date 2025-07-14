Tokito Oda Beats Defending Champion Hewett to Win 2nd Wimbledon Title in Wheelchair Singles

AP Photo/Joanna Chan

Tokito Oda of Japan kisses the trophy after winning the men’s wheelchair singles final match against and Alfie Hewett of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 13, 2025.

LONDON (AP) — Tokito Oda of Japan won his second Wimbledon title by beating his biggest rival and defending champion Alfie Hewett of Britain 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 Sunday in the men’s wheelchair singles final.

Oda and Hewett have won the last 10 Grand Slam titles between them and this was the seventh time in that span that they met in the final.

On Sunday, Oda was broken four times in the opening set but saved both break points he faced in the decider and then converted his fourth match point.

This was the 19-year-old Oda’s sixth major title overall, while the 27-year-old Hewett was looking for his 11th.

It was a second runner-up finish in two days for Hewett, who also lost the doubles final together with Gordon Reid. The British duo was defeated 7-6 (1), 7-5 by Martin De la Puente of Spain and Ruben Spaargaren of the Netherlands.