Yui Kamiji Loses to Wang Ziying of China in Women’s Wheelchair Singles at Wimbledon

The Associated Press

Wang Ziying of China celebrates, left, with the trophy after beating Yui Kamiji of Japan, right, to win the final women’s wheelchair singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Wang Ziying of China won her first Grand Slam title in women’s wheelchair singles by beating top-seeded Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday at Wimbledon.

Wang had lost eight of her previous nine matches against Kamiji, who has 10 major titles in singles and was looking to complete a career Grand Slam with a first championship at Wimbledon.

But Wang converted her fifth set point in the first set after a marathon game that went to deuce nine times, and then clinched victory on her first match point when Kamiji netted a backhand.

In the men’s wheelchair doubles final, No. 2 seeds Martin De la Puente of Spain and Ruben Spaargaren of the Netherlands won their first Wimbledon title by beating top-seeded British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Hewett and Reid have won six Wimbledon doubles titles, including the last two.