Tennis Player Taylor Fritz Is Donating Australian Open Prize Money to LA Wildfire Relief Funds
17:22 JST, January 16, 2025
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American tennis player Taylor Fritz said Thursday he is donating the prize money he earned for his first-round victory at the Australian Open — about $82,000 — to relief funds to help people affected by the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area.
“I mean, I feel like it’s really the least I can do,” said U.S. Open finalist Fritz, who was born in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and still is based in the state.
“Obviously ‘SoCal’ has been my home forever. I still spend a lot of time in LA, but I lived in LA for quite a while. I have friends impacted; family not so much. I had some family have to evacuate. The house that my brothers grew up in burnt down. Obviously, they’re not living there anymore,” Fritz said after reaching the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 victory over qualifier Cristian Garín of Chile.
“A lot of people are affected by it,” added Fritz, the runner-up to Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open in September and seeded No. 4 in Australia. “I feel like if you’re in a place to help, then you should.”
Authorities have not determined a cause for the major blazes in what is on track to become the nation’s costliest fire disaster, with at least 25 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.
Several athletes with connections to the LA area have been competing at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.
Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, said she sent someone to retrieve her 1 1/2-year-old daughter’s birth certificate from their California home in case it got caught up in the fires. Tristan Boyer, a 23-year-old from California who had a first-round win but lost Thursday, said his father had to evacuate their house in Altadena.
“We have friends and family who are homeless now. It’s really, really devastating to see,” Boyer said. “Obviously trying to do what I need to do to prep and play tennis, but control what I can control in this moment. But it’s hard for sure.”
Fritz will play French veteran Gael Monfils on Saturday for a berth in the fourth round in Australia. Also on Fritz’s mind is what is happening back home.
“I just want everyone to obviously stay safe,” Fritz said. “It’s just insane what happened.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo Scene / Sumo’s New Year Tournament Starts with Potential Yokozuna Promotion Looming — Maybe Even 2
-
Netflix Signs US Broadcast Deal With FIFA for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031
-
Yomiuri Giants Mark 90th Anniversary; Oldest Existing Team in Japanese Baseball
-
Aoyama Gakuin’s Hakone Ekiden Title Defense Showcases its Depth of Talent; Komazawa 3rd Year Creates Drama in 7th Stage
-
Roki Sasaki Might Visit 1 or 2 Teams before Deciding which Club He Wants to Sign with
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes