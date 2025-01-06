Injured Osaka ‘Very Optimistic’ about Australian Open
11:39 JST, January 6, 2025
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Naomi Osaka will undergo a scan on the injury that forced her to pull out of the Auckland Classic final but remains optimistic about playing at the Australian Open, the former world number one said on Monday.
Osaka, the 2019 and 2021 champion at Melbourne Park, was reduced to tears on Sunday when an abdominal injury forced her to quit while leading Clara Tauson 6-4 in her first WTA final in almost three years.
“I’m having an MRI today to assess,” the 27-year-old said in a brief statement.
“I don’t feel that it’s too serious and I still feel very optimistic about AO.”
Osaka, who returned to the tour a year ago after a long maternity break, had shown glimpses of the form that won her four major titles on her run to the final in Auckland.
She broke back into the top 50 in the world rankings on Monday.
The Australian Open begins on Sunday.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Orioles Sign Veteran RHP Tomoyuki Sugano to a 1-Year Contract after His MVP Season in Japan
-
Olympic Champ Kitaguchi Wins Top Prize at Japan Sports Awards
-
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Watches from a Private Viewing Section; Rui Hachimura Scores 23 Points, Lakers Roll past Trail Blazers 107-98 to End 3-game Skid
-
Netflix Signs US Broadcast Deal With FIFA for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031
-
Yomiuri Giants Mark 90th Anniversary; Oldest Existing Team in Japanese Baseball
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise