Australian Open 2024: Here’s How to Watch on TV, Betting Odds and a Look at Upcoming Matches

AP Photo/Andy Wong

Zheng Qinwen of China reacts after defeating Oceane Dodin of France in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The semifinal lineup will be completed at the Australian Open on Wednesday with the four remaining quarterfinals on the schedule. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 11?

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are in quarterfinal action Wednesday at the Australian Open and will be bidding to set up a semifinal showdown. Wimbledon champion Alcaraz is playing Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev in a night match. Third-seeded Medvedev, a two-time Australian Open runner-up, faces No. 9 Hubert Hukacz in the day session. No. 12 Zheng Qinwen is the highest-ranked player left in the top half of the women’s draw. She’ll play Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals and Dayana Yastremska takes on Linda Noskova.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Carlos Alcaraz as a favorite to beat Alexander Zverev despite losing their most recent encounter at Turin last November and having a 3-4 record in head-to-head meetings. Alcaraz is on offer at minus-500, while Zverev is a plus-380 chance. Daniil Medvedev is favorite at minus-250 to beat Hubert Hurkacz. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you’ll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you’re betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

AP Photo/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning a point against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when the quarterfinals on Day 11 begin at 12 noon local time, it’ll be 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday: Women’s Final

—Sunday: Men’s Final

KEY RESULTS TUESDAY?

Women’s singles: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 Coco Gauff beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Men’s singles: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 12 Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 Jannik Sinner beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

GET CAUGHT UP

STATS TO KNOW

48 — The number of Grand Slam semifinals Novak Djokovic has reached, two more than Roger Federer at the top of the all-time list.

33 — Djokovic’s winning streak at Melbourne Park, equals the tournament record held by Monica Seles.

WORDS TO KNOW

“What kind of advantage will I have? We have two days. It’s not much of an advantage that I see there. We are playing semifinals on Friday, so plenty of time for whoever wins that match tonight to recover.” — Djokovic on the Sinner vs. Rublev quarterfinal not starting until 10:42 p.m.

“It’s rough. It’s just, like, I mean, just screws up your whole clock. I pray for those guys.” Fritz, speaking before the late match.

“Yeah, she was really happy with that. I’m sure you guys have seen from U.S. Open videos she likes to celebrate in crazy ways. If it’s just catching a ball, whatever makes her happy. Her son is a catcher, she should make that.” — Coco Gauff on her mom catching a stray ball in the stands during the quarterfinals.