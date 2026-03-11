Struggling Onosato Pulls out of Spring Tourney
19:28 JST, March 11, 2026
Yokozuna Onosato withdrew from the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on the fourth day Wednesday, a day after suffering his third straight loss to start the tourney at Edion Arena Osaka.
The 25-year-old Onosato submitted his notice of withdrawal to the Japan Sumo Association prior to the start of the day’s action.
It marks the second time he has pulled out during a tournament. At the Kyushu Tournament in November last year, he was in contention for the title when he withdrew on the final day due to a shoulder injury.
Onosato lost on the opening day in Osaka to No. 1 maegashira Wakatakakage, marking the first time in his five tournaments since reaching the sport’s highest rank he started out with a defeat.
After losing to new komusubi Atamifuji, he fell again to No. 2 maegashira Fujinokawa, who earned the victory in his first career meeting with a yokozuna.
No. 1 maegashira Yoshinofuji, who defeated ozeki Aonishiki on the second day, received the victory by forfeit over Onosato to improve to 2-2.
Meanwhile, Fujinokawa picked up his second “kinboshi” when he slapped down the other yokozuna, Hoshoryu, in the final bout of the day to send him to his first defeat.
Aonishiki, looking for a third straight title that will propel him to yokozuna, lost to No. 2 maegashira Churanoumi to drop to 2-2.
