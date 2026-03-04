Sumo Scene / Former Makuuchi Daiamami Pays Tribute to Home Island of Amami Oshima, One of Sumo’s Heartlands

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former makuuchi wrestler Daiamami, right, and sumo elder Chiganoura hold a photograph of the late Akihiro Kiku at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Jan. 20.

There are many areas across Japan that are famed sumo hotspots, known as “sumo-dokoro.” One such location is Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, which, since the start of this year, has been a topic in sumo discussions.

During the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in January, 33-year-old Daiamami, an Amami native and a former makuuchi division wrestler, announced his retirement. Reflecting on his career during a press conference, Daiamami spoke of his attachment to his hometown.

“I fought under this ring name because I wanted people to know about Amami Oshima,” he said. “I’m glad so many have come to know about it.”

Amami Oshima has a distinctive local tradition known as “island sumo” that has helped nurture a unique sumo culture. There are rings located at elementary and junior high schools and community centers all across the island, creating an environment that allows children to easily take up the sport.

The popularity of sumo in the broader Amami island chain naturally grew, resulting in the emergence of notable wrestlers such as former yokozuna Asashio, who hailed from Tokunoshima Island.

Just before Daiamami announced his retirement, the sad news arrived of the passing of former amateur yokozuna Akihiro Kiku, a fellow Amami native and revered senior figure who died at the relatively young age of 57.

Though small in stature, Kiku was known for deploying a wide range of techniques. He had won the All-Japan Championship twice, making him famous in the amateur sumo world.

Even though Kiku never entered the professional sumo world, he coached Daiamami and other wrestlers, including Satoyama, who also reached the makuuchi division and is now the sumo elder Chiganoura.

When asked about his late mentor, Daiamami spoke solemnly: “He was truly a huge presence. I feel a big hole in my heart.”

At the conclusion of the news conference, Chiganoura praised Daiamami for his career as he held up a photograph of Kiku. Satoyama and Daiamami once faced each other during their active days, and Daiamami reflected on what it meant for both men to reach the sport’s highest level.

“It’s amazing that two people from a small island could wrestle in the world of grand sumo,” he said.

Another Amami native, Meisei — a former sekiwake now competing in the juryo division — is still active. Daiamami offered encouragement to the one taking up the island’s mantle: “I hope he keeps leading Amami forward and continues to fight hard.”

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.