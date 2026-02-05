Sumo Scene / Sumo Matches Watched by Japan’s Emperor for 1st Time in 6 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbu

The Emperor, Empress and Princess Aiko watch matches from the royal box accompanied by Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Jan. 18.

During last month’s New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which came to a feverish conclusion, one hot topic was the return of “tenran-zumo,” the term used when the Emperor attends the day’s matches.

The Emperor, accompanied by the Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko, took in the action at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Jan. 18, the eighth day of the tournament. They avidly watched the matches in the last half of the makuuchi division for about an hour from the royal box.

It marked the first time that the Emperor was in attendance since the 14th day of the 2020 New Year Tournament, almost exactly six years ago. In between, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Noto Peninsula Earthquake and other issues prevented him from having the opportunity to make an appearance.

Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku (former yokozuna Hokutoumi) sat with the Imperial family members to provide detailed explanations about the matches.

“I think with Japan becoming tranquil again, he was able to grace us with his presence,” Hakkaku said with reverence. “The Imperial couple and Princess Aiko told me that they enjoyed it very much.”

The historical ties between the Imperial household and grand sumo run deep. According to Japan Sumo Association records and other sources, the origin of tenran-zumo dates back to the Nara period (710-794), when Emperor Shomu organized a sumo event inside the Imperial Palace.

While there were interruptions during the years of feudal governments controlled by samurai lords, it continued as an Imperial Palace ritual.

It became well known that among the sport’s greatest fans was Emperor Showa, the grandfather of the current Emperor.

From the time of his first post-World War II visit in 1955, when the tournaments were held at the old Kuramae Kokugikan, he attended a combined 40 times at the Kuramae and Ryogoku arenas up to 1987.

One match in particular stands out. During a fierce clash between Kirinji and Fujizakura, a pair of powerful wrestlers who excelled in the tsukioshi (push-and-thrust) fighting style, Emperor Showa was observed leaning forward and watching attentively. The scene is regarded as one of the most famous in the history of grand sumo in the Showa era (1926-1989).

Such was Emperor Showa’s passion for the sport that when he passed away just before the New Year tournament in January 1989, the Japan Sumo Association delayed the start of the tournament by one day to express its condolences.

After the Imperial era changed to Heisei, the now Emperor Emeritus attended matches 23 times during his reign as Emperor.

It is customary that on the occasion of tenran-zumo, the Japan Sumo Association chairman at the time positions himself behind the Emperor to serve as a guide.

After filling this honorable duty for the first time in six years, Hakkaku wiped away beads of sweat as he said with a wry smile, “I was so nervous that it was hard to even speak.”

For the sumo world, it was a day to feel deeply honored.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.