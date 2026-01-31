Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Vows to Never Enter Sumo Ring, Per Sport’s Tradition of Banning Women
15:20 JST, January 31, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday she has no intention of ever stepping into the sumo ring, which is traditionally off-limits to women, during a street speech in Fukuoka.
Regarding the ban on women entering the sumo ring, Takaichi said, “It’s a Japanese tradition that has been carefully preserved,” and expressed her intention to respect the tradition. She also emphasized, “I will never step into the sumo ring.”
Past prime ministers have stepped into the ring to present the Prime Minister’s Cup to the winning wrestler on the final day of sumo tournaments, if their schedules allowed.
On the final day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Jan. 25, Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Yohei Matsumoto attended the ceremony.
