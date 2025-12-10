Sumo Scene / Use of Real Names in Ring Increasing, with Wrestlers Popularizing Even Common Japanese Names

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

No. 5 maegashira Yoshinofuji, right, the wrestler formerly known as Kusano, defeats sekiwake Aonishiki on the 11th day of the Kyushu tournament in Fukuoka on Nov. 19.

When No. 5 maegashira Yoshinofuji walked off with the Technique Prize at last month’s Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament for an outstanding performance that included a victory over yokozuna Onosato, some fans might have been wondering, “Who is he?”

Their confusion would be understandable, given that up to the preceding Autumn tournament in September, he had been fighting under his real name of Kusano.

His new ring name consists of three kanji characters and one katakana character. The first kanji character, “yoshi,” means “valuing one’s duty and humanity.” “I want to cultivate this name while [improving] my rank,” Yoshinofuji said.

However, many sumo fans still have a strong image of him as Kusano, and even he has not yet fully adjusted to the new moniker. It may take some time before the new one becomes ingrained.

“It still doesn’t register,” Yoshinofuji said. “There are times myself when I think, which is it again?”

For sumo wrestlers, the ring name is the sport’s equivalent to a stage name for an actor. In the sumo world, with its deep roots of tradition and culture, great significance is placed on ring names.

In recent years, however, an increasing number of wrestlers have been using their real names. In the uppermost makuuchi division, a pair of former ozeki, Takayasu and Shodai, as well as popular maegashira Ura, are among the more well-known examples.

Former komusubi Endo (now sumo elder Kitajin) used his real name for his entire career, right up to his retirement just before the Kyushu tourney.

Endo had a number of opportunities to adopt a new name, particularly when he earned promotion into the sanyaku — the three ranks below yokozuna. In fact, there was once talk of his taking the name of the former great ozeki Shimizugawa.

However, as he had gained immense popularity as Endo, he decided to stick with it.

It is rare for a family name as common as Endo to become a popular ring name in sumo.

Sumo ring names are cultivated by the wrestlers and their fans. If Yoshinofuji continues to perform so well that makes people forget the name Kusano, the new name will earn recognition as a prestigious one.

Given his performance in Kyushu, that day seems to be coming soon.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.