Sumo Scene / Former Komusubi Endo Saved Struggling Sumo, Became a True Star of the Sport

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A face-cutout stand of Endo carrying a woman is seen in the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in Tokyo in July 2015.

The excitement and packed houses at the just completed grand tournament seemed like a different world than that of a few years ago, when sumo’s popularity fell into a major slump following a series of scandals.

One wrestler in particular can be credited with saving the sport in that time of crisis, and such will be the lasting legacy of former komusubi Endo. Just before the start of the Kyushu Grand Tournament, he announced he was ending his career as a sumo wrestler at age 35.

“I was supported by so many people, and I had a really fortunate sumo life,” he said at a press conference on the first day of the tournament.

Born in Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the Noto Peninsula, Endo made a name for himself during his days at Nihon University, earning the amateur yokozuna title among many achievements.

That accorded him the special privilege of starting his professional sumo career in the third-tier makushita division, instead of starting at the bottom. It didn’t take him long to rise up the rankings, zipping through the makushita and juryo divisions in just three tournaments to make the uppermost makuuchi division.

His rise was so swift it didn’t give his hair enough time to grow long enough to be tied into a topknot, which made him stand out even more. Add to that a combination of raw power and good looks, and he became a fan favorite, attracting female fans who had previously shown no interest in sumo.

As I recall, this was when the term “su-jo” (sumo women), referring to female sumo enthusiasts, first emerged.

Endo’s meteoric rise up the rankings coincided with that period when match-fixing and other scandals had dealt sumo a serious blow. Looking for a way out of the morass, the Japan Sumo Association’s eyes turned to Endo as a potential savior.

One gimmick that the association came up with was to set up a face-cutout stand featuring Endo in the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena, by which the fans could pose as if they were a princess being carried away by the sumo star. It was a huge hit and there were often lines for photos.

Nagatanien Co., a major food products manufacturer, featured Endo in its TV commercials for its ochazuke tea-soaked rice, and also put up hefty prize money for his matches. Endo’s popularity became a social phenomenon of sorts.

Endo’s achievements in the ring, however, never fully matched the adoration, as repeated injuries ultimately left him short of promotion to ozeki or yokozuna.

A man of few words, Endo rarely said much after a match, win or lose, and he became known as a tough interview among the sumo beat writers. However, he spoke passionately about his hometown after it was devastated in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Endo has taken the sumo elder name of Kitajin, and will now focus his efforts on nurturing a “next generation Endo.” He will surely pass on his vast experience to his disciples.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.