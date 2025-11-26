Aonishiki Promoted to Ozeki; Fastest Promotion Since Introduction of 6-Tourney Schedule

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Aonishiki, center, bows as the envoy from the Japan Sumo Association delivers the message of his promotion to ozeki at a lodging used by the Ajigawa stable in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.

The Japan Sumo Association unanimously decided on Wednesday to promote Aonishiki from sekiwake to the second highest rank of ozeki.

Aonishiki, 21, is from Ukraine and now belongs to the Ajigawa stable. His birth name is Danylo Yavhusishyn.

The promotion was discussed at a meeting to decide the rankings of wrestlers competing in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which will be held at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo from Jan. 11, and was approved during a subsequent board meeting.

“I’ll strive diligently to live up to the name of ozeki and aim even higher,” Aonishiki said after the association’s envoy came to a lodging used by the Ajigawa stable in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, to deliver the news of his promotion.

Aonishiki is the first ozeki from Ukraine and the 14th foreign-born wrestler to achieve the rank. He arrived in Japan in the spring of 2022 following Russia’s aggression against his homeland and made his debut at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in 2023.

At the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament this month, he achieved his first tournament victory.

His promotion to ozeki in just 14 tournaments is the fastest since the introduction of the six-tournament schedule in 1958, surpassing the previous record of 19 tournaments held by Kotooshu, excluding “tsukedashi” wrestlers who were promoted via a grade skipping system.

At 21 years and 8 months old, Aonishiki is the fourth youngest new ozeki ever, surpassing Asashoryu, who was 21 years and 9 months old. The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament will feature two yokozuna and two ozeki.