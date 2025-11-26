Hot word :

Ukrainian Sumo Wrestler Sekiwake Aonishiki to be Promoted to Ozeki 

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Aonishiki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:28 JST, November 26, 2025

The Japan Sumo Association decided to promote Sekiwake Aonishiki from Ukraine to Ozeki at a special meeting held on Wednesday. It marks the fastest to reach the second highest rank.

Aonishiki defeated Yokozuna Hoshoryu at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.

