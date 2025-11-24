Ukrainian Sumo Wrestler Aonishiki Realizes His Dream in Japan, Proves It with Victory at Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Aonishiki is seen after winning the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament at Fukuoka Kokusai Center in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, on Sunday.

Sekiwake Aonishiki said he cannot find any words to describe his feelings after winning the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, a victory that most likely ensures him promotion to the second-highest rank of ozeki.

The 21-year-old wrestler from Ukraine won his first career title by defeating yokozuna Hoshoryu in a championship playoff on the final day of the tournament in Fukuoka.

Aonishiki, whose real name is Danylo Yavhusishyn, is from Vinnytsia in central Ukraine. Judo and other combat sports are popular in Ukraine, and sumo also is well known in the country partly because the father of legendary yokozuna Taiho is from Ukraine.

Yavhusishyn started sumo at age 7 and hoped to become a sumo wrestler in the future.

Yavhusishyn reached a turning point in February 2022, when Russia began its aggression against Ukraine. He temporarily evacuated to Germany. He then thought it was time to go to Japan and told Arata Yamanaka, 26, whom he met at the 2019 Junior Sumo World Championships in Sakai, that he wanted to travel to the home of sumo.

Courtesy of Arata Yamanaka

Arata Yamanaka, left, and Danylo Yavhusishyn, better known as Aonishiki, pose for a photo at an airport in Japan in April 2022

He came to Japan in April 2022 and stayed with Yamanaka, then captain of Kansai University’s sumo club. Yavhusishyn trained as a practice member of the club. He then joined the Ajigawa stable through an introduction from Yamanaka’s high school mentor.

Yavhusishyn made his debut at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in 2023 with the shikona wrestler name of Aonishiki Arata. He chose the name Arata because of his friendship with Yamanaka.

Thanks to his dedication to training and a strong lower body built up through wrestling, which he had practiced alongside sumo since childhood, Aonishiki has never had a losing record since his professional debut. He climbed the banzuke rankings with double-digit wins in five consecutive tournaments after making his debut.

“Having come from a foreign land, he has been working so hard to understand the culture of sumo,” said stablemaster Ajigawa, former sekiwake Aminishiki.

After winning the tournament, Aonishiki embraced his attendant and wiped tears from his eyes at the end of the hanamichi path leading from the dohyo ring. Aonishiki reportedly said he was glad to have come this far and that he chose the right path in life.

Yamanaka, who is now a coach for Kansai University’s sumo club, watched the playoff on television at his home. “For me, it also was the happiest day of my life,” Yamanaka said. “Even before entering the stable, I believed he would become a wrestler who would thrill the world of sumo. He is truly amazing.”

Yuji Nakao, 70, chairs Aonishiki’s support group, which was set up in Osaka in October. “He has gone through many difficulties as he was driven away from his hometown because of the war. Although he showed some immaturity as a wrestler a year ago, he never gave up and continued to strive even after experiencing a defeat,” said Nakao. “He grabbed the glory with his own efforts.”

Kansai University Alumni & Alumnae Association Chair Yoshinobu Tanaka, 74, said: “I imagine he sometimes feels it is difficult, but he never shows it. He is humble, dedicated to sumo and even accepts defeat with grace.”

Tanaka said the university as a whole supports Aonishiki as he is expected to stand in the ring in the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament as an ozeki in March in Osaka, the home of the university.