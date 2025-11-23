Hot word :

UPDATE 2: Sekiwake Aonishiki from Ukraine Defeats Yokozuna Hoshoryu, Wins Fukuoka Grand Sumo Tournament

Sekiwake Aonishiki, left, defeats yokozuna Hoshoryu in a playoff at the Fukuoka Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.

17:40 JST, November 23, 2025

Sekiwake Aonishiki from Ukraine won the Fukuoka Grand Sumo Tournament after defeating yokozuna Hoshoryu in a playoff on Sunday at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

With his first title in the upper-most makuuchi division under his belt, Aonishiki is likely to secure his promotion to the second-highest rank of ozeki.

Aonishiki beat Kotozakura prior to his bout with Hoshoryu on the final day of the 15-day tournament. Hoshoryu won his bout with Onosato by default, as Onosato withdrew due to an injury in his left shoulder.

