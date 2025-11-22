Aonishiki Stuns Hoshoryu to Keep Kyushu Title Hopes Alive
19:29 JST, November 22, 2025
Sekiwake Aonishiki kept his hopes of a first tournament title alive, notching a stunning win over yokozuna Hoshoryu on Saturday that, combined with yokozuna Onosato’s loss in the previous bout, left all three wrestlers with 11-3 records heading into the final day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.
The possibility of a winner-take-all battle between the yokozuna on Sunday at Fukuoka Kokusai Center was quashed when Onosato continued a late-tournament slump and was forced out by ozeki Kotozakura, who secured his all-important kachikoshi eighth win.
In the day’s final bout, Aonishiki came out charging hard and never looked back as he bulled Hoshoryu out of the ring — the Ukranian’s third win in three meetings between the two.
On Sunday, a win by Aonishiki over Kotozakura will set up a playoff between him and the winner among the two yokozuna. If he loses, the winning yokozuna will walk off with the Emperor’s Cup.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanfrecce Hiroshima Claims 2nd J.League Cup in Dominant 1st-half Performance Over Kashiwa Reysol
-
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki Help Power L.A. Dodgers to World Series Win, Team Clinches Back-to-Back Titles
-
Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics Kick Off, Record Number of Athletes Set to Participate
-
Hawks Secure First Japan Series Title in 5 Years
-
Tokyo Deaflympic Organizers Utilizing Lessons from Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics; Opening Ceremony on Nov. 15
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character