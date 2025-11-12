Giant Cardboard Sumo Wrestling to Be Held in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward; Applications Open for Workshops Ahead of 7th Year of Tournament

Courtesy of Sumi-Yume Executive Committee

Children surround the dohyo ring at last year’s “Dondoko! Giant Paper Sumo Wrestling” event.

An event where 1.8-meter-tall sumo wrestlers made from cardboard compete on the dohyo ring will be held at the Hikifune Culture Center in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Dec. 21. The organizing committee is actively welcoming participants for sumo wrestler-making workshops ahead of the tournament at four locations in the ward.

Having started in 2019, the “Dondoko! Giant Paper Sumo Wrestling — Hokusai Sumi-Yume Tournament” marks the seventh year. Each year, many parents and children participate in making the paper sumo wrestlers, resulting in creative designs featuring motifs of animals and fictional characters.

A total of 32 completed paper sumo wrestlers will compete in a tournament with participants pounding a wooden dohyo to advance the bout. The event website will feature a pre-released “wrestler directory,” along with popularity polls and predictions for the winning wrestler. The tournament will be live streamed on YouTube.

Sumo wrestler-making workshops will be held on Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 6 and 7, with two workshops per day. Applications are accepted in groups of 3-8 people, with a deadline 10 days before each workshop date. If applications exceed capacity, participants will be selected by lottery.