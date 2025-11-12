Sumo Scene / Return of the Idei: Stablemasters in Nara-Period Costumes Evoke Ancient Sumo Traditions

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Stablemasters wearing the red attire of ancient sumo judges act out discussing a disputed bout in the ring during a special event at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Oct. 7.

The Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, the last big competition of the year, has begun in Fukuoka. Spectators can again catch the familiar sight of five stablemasters serving as ringside judges, dressed in their black crested kimono and traditional wide-legged hakama trousers.

The Japan Sumo Association requires judges to wear the formal crested attire and white tabi socks when appearing at the dohyo. It is strictly forbidden to sit ringside in a yukata or a business suit, which do not conform to the aesthetic standards of grand sumo.

However, the stablemasters who served as judges in the ancient sumo performance at the Centennial Tournament held in Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan in October wore some truly eye-catching outfits.

The tournament included a reenactment of the “Sumai no Sechie” ceremony, a court ritual from the Nara (710-794) and the Heian (794-late 12th century) periods, in which sumo bouts were presented to the Emperor.

Seated in the front row at the Centennial Tournament, dressed in bright red court attire and wearing traditional eboshi caps, were five stablemasters, all of whom previously held the ranks of yokozuna or ozeki.

When former popular wrestlers who had thrilled fans such as stablemaster Nishonoseki, formerly yokozuna Kisenosato, appeared dressed as idei — judges from ancient sumo performances — the venue was filled with astonished gasps and loud cheers.

These costumes were resplendent, straight out of an illustrated scroll from the Heian period. Very few people except for actors in historical dramas ever get a chance to wear such clothes.

The event was very lively, with a staged scene in which the five judges were brought together on the dohyo for a referees conference to decide a disputed call.

After playing this important role, stablemaster Otowayama, formerly yokozuna Kakuryu, wiped his brow and said, “It was a new experience, as we don’t usually get to wear this kind of attire.”

Watching this event that recreates the origins of today’s grand sumo, I felt as though I had gone back a thousand years in time.

It clearly demonstrates the profound connection between Japanese history and grand sumo.

The Sumo Association will mark the 100th anniversary of its incorporation in December. I deeply feel the importance of passing on the traditions of grand sumo to the next generation.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.