Aonishiki Promoted to Sumo’s Sekiwake After Only 13 Tournaments, Breaks Record Set by Konishiki

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Aonishiki tosses salt onto the dohyo prior to a match at the Grand Sumo Tournament in London on Oct. 18.

Ukrainian Aonishiki continued his meteoric rise up the sumo rankings when he earned a record-fast promotion to the third-highest rank of sekiwake on Monday.

The 21-year-old Aonishiki, who has never had a losing record since his pro debut, needed just 13 tournaments to rise to sekiwake, which was made official in the banzuke rankings released by the Japan Sumo Association for next month’s Kyushu Grand Tournament in Fukuoka.

The 13 tournaments broke the previous record of 14 set by Konishiki since the system of six annual tournaments was started in 1958. The record does not take into consideration wrestlers who began their careers in the third-tier makushita division due to exceptional collegiate results.

The other sekiwake will be Oho, who returns to the rank for the first time in four tournaments for the Kyushu tourney, which starts Nov. 9 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

While Takayasu retained his rank of komusubi, Takanosho has returned to the level for the first time in 22 tournaments.

There will be one new face in the upper-most makuuchi division with the promotion of Oshoumi to No. 16 maegashira.

Also of note is that while Takerufuji has dropped to the juryo division, fellow Aomori Prefecture native Nishikifuji has returned to the makuuchi division, keeping alive a 142-year streak dating back to 1883 of having at least one wrestler from the prefecture in the top division.

Also returning to the upper division is Chiyoshoma.