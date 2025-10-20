Sumo in London: Wrestler Captivates London Fans with Beautiful Shiko

Kentaro Tominaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kotoeiho raises his leg high during his shiko in London on Thursday.

LONDON — Juryo sumo wrestler Kotoeiho demonstrated his signature “shiko” foot stomping at the Grand Sumo Tournament in London, drawing cheers from the audience.

Kotoeiho only received a call to join the tournament, which will run through Saturday, two days before the sumo wrestlers left Japan on Oct. 11. He said he hurriedly prepared his gear, including a “keshomawashi” apron to be worn at the ring-entering ceremony.

“Since I’ve come all the way here, I want to excite the audience with my beautiful shiko and make them remember my name,” Kotoeiho said.

Shiko, one of the movements done before a sumo match, involves a wrestler raising one of their legs high in the air and stomping it firmly on the ground in the ring. Kotoeiho performed a beautiful shiko, raising his leg high and holding it still, much to the delight of the London sumo fans.