Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Sumo

Sumo in London: Wrestler Captivates London Fans with Beautiful Shiko

Kentaro Tominaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Kotoeiho raises his leg high during his shiko in London on Thursday.

By Riki Ozawa / Yomiuri Shimbun Sportswriter

1:00 JST, October 20, 2025

LONDON — Juryo sumo wrestler Kotoeiho demonstrated his signature “shiko” foot stomping at the Grand Sumo Tournament in London, drawing cheers from the audience.

Kotoeiho only received a call to join the tournament, which will run through Saturday, two days before the sumo wrestlers left Japan on Oct. 11. He said he hurriedly prepared his gear, including a “keshomawashi” apron to be worn at the ring-entering ceremony.

“Since I’ve come all the way here, I want to excite the audience with my beautiful shiko and make them remember my name,” Kotoeiho said.

Shiko, one of the movements done before a sumo match, involves a wrestler raising one of their legs high in the air and stomping it firmly on the ground in the ring. Kotoeiho performed a beautiful shiko, raising his leg high and holding it still, much to the delight of the London sumo fans.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Sumo Page

Sumo Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING