Sumo Wrestler Shows Magical Technique During London Tour; Ura Shows Why He’s Called ‘Magician’
11:09 JST, October 19, 2025
LONDON — Sumo wrestler Ura dropped Shonannoumi on his back in a rare tsutaezori technique on Day 3 of the London tour on Friday, drawing applause from the about 5,400 spectators.
In the bout, which the referee initially stopped because both wrestlers’ mawashi belts were loose, Ura managed to turn around in front of Shonannoumi, who is 19 centimeters taller, and executed his rare but iconic technique.
Ura has an extensive repertoire of techniques at his disposal, earning him the nickname “Magician.”
Ura has been walking out to loud cheers during ring entrance ceremonies, but the cheers he received after winning the bout were even louder.
“I’m so happy to get such applause,” Ura said. “I’m also honored to be called Magician.”
In a bout on Saturday, Ura beat Midorifuji with a spectacular lift, eliciting the loudest cheers of the day from the audience of about 5,400.
