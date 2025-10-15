Hot word :

Sumo Wrestlers Onosato, Hoshoryu Enjoy London Stroll Ahead of Tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Onosato visits London landmarks, including Elizabeth Tower and the River Thames on Tuesday.

By Riki Ozawa / Yomiuri Shimbun Sportswriter

17:16 JST, October 15, 2025

LONDON — Sumo wrestlers participating in the Grand Sumo Tournament in London toured the city center on Tuesday, visiting famous landmarks.

The tournament will be held from Wednesday through Sunday.

The two yokozunas, Onosato and Hoshoryu, along with the other wrestlers, left their hotel by coach and got off in front of the London Eye ferris wheel. As they crossed Westminster Bridge over the River Thames, many of the wrestlers took commemorative photos with Elizabeth Tower, often called Big Ben, in the background.

Wherever they went, the wrestlers were greeted by tourists shouting, “Sumo wrestlers!” and they happily posed for photos. Surrounded by crowds, Onosato smiled and remarked, “This is quite something, isn’t it?”

Hoshoryu bought a hot dog from a street stall, took a bite and declared with satisfaction, “It’s delicious!”

They later visited Buckingham Palace and other sites, recharging their batteries through their London stroll ahead of the opening performance the following day.


