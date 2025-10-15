Sumo Wrestlers Onosato, Hoshoryu Enjoy London Stroll Ahead of Tournament
17:16 JST, October 15, 2025
LONDON — Sumo wrestlers participating in the Grand Sumo Tournament in London toured the city center on Tuesday, visiting famous landmarks.
The tournament will be held from Wednesday through Sunday.
The two yokozunas, Onosato and Hoshoryu, along with the other wrestlers, left their hotel by coach and got off in front of the London Eye ferris wheel. As they crossed Westminster Bridge over the River Thames, many of the wrestlers took commemorative photos with Elizabeth Tower, often called Big Ben, in the background.
Wherever they went, the wrestlers were greeted by tourists shouting, “Sumo wrestlers!” and they happily posed for photos. Surrounded by crowds, Onosato smiled and remarked, “This is quite something, isn’t it?”
Hoshoryu bought a hot dog from a street stall, took a bite and declared with satisfaction, “It’s delicious!”
They later visited Buckingham Palace and other sites, recharging their batteries through their London stroll ahead of the opening performance the following day.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yokozuna Onosato Captures Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament Title with Win in All-Yokozuna Playoff
-
Dodgers Become the 10th Team in Baseball History to Draw 4 Million Fans in a Season
-
Hernández’s Homer Lifts Ohtani And The Dodgers over The Phillies 5-3 in NL Division Series Opener
-
Ohtani’s 52nd Homer, Kershaw’s Farewell Highlight Dodgers’ Postseason Clinch
-
Hawks’ Hurlers Tie for PL Titles on Final Day of Regular Season
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry