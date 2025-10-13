Yokozuna Onosato Braces for 1st Grand Sumo Tournament in London in 34 Years
14:18 JST, October 13, 2025
LONDON — Sumo champion Onosato, who holds the highest sumo wrestler rank of yokozuna, on Sunday morning strolled around London’s Royal Albert Hall, the venue for the upcoming Grand Sumo Tournament in the British capital later this week.
Onosato was one of the first group of sumo wrestlers, or rikishi, to arrive at Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday to compete in the tournament taking place from Wednesday to Sunday.
When a group of rikishi with their characteristic hairdos appeared in the arrival area of the airport, local fans and Japanese supporters cheered them, and the rikishi smiled back.
The Royal Albert Hall served as the venue for the previous sumo event in London in 1991 as well.
“The exterior looks very majestic. It’s really an honor that we can do sumo in such a place,” Onosato said, looking excited.
This is the first tournament to be held in London in 34 years.
“I guess many spectators will be coming, so I’m really looking forward to it. I’ll give it my best,” the yokozuna said.
The second group of rikishi competing in the tournament, who include yokozuna Hoshoryu, arrived in London on Sunday. They will all prepare for the first day of competition on Wednesday.
