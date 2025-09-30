Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Sumo

Yokozuna Onosato Achieves Victory for Disaster-Hit Ishikawa Pref. in Autumn Sumo Tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yokozuna Onosato, right, smiles during the victory parade on Sunday at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

1:00 JST, September 30, 2025

When yokozuna Onosato’s victory in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament was declared, he simply nodded with his lips pressed tightly together, drinking in the thunderous applause.

A judges’ conference was required to determine the victor of the playoff bout between Onosato and fellow Yokozuna Hoshoryu on Sunday, the final day of the tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. The result meant a fifth championship for the 25-year-old.

Onosato is from Ishikawa Prefecture, and Sept. 21 marked one year since torrential rains struck Noto Peninsula in the prefecture.

“I believe my hometown is cheering for me. I hope I can bring good news to Ishikawa Prefecture,” Onosato had said on the day, during the tournament.

During the Japan Sumo Association’s summer tour, he visited Kanazawa and frequently stated, “I will strive to win as a yokozuna.”

“Many people were cheering for me [in Ishikawa Prefecture], so I’m glad I could win,” he said after winning the title.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Sumo Page

Sumo Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING