Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Sumo

Onosato wins Autumn tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yokozuna Onosato

The Japan News

17:51 JST, September 28, 2025

Yokozuna Onosato captured the championship of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a playoff victory over yokozuna Hoshoryu on the final day at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Sumo Page

Sumo Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING