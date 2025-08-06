Sumo Scene / ‘Gomenfuda’ Signage Stand as Remnant of Edo Sumo Tournaments Fundraising for Shrines, Temples

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A gomen-fuda sign, lower right, was posted near the entrance of IG Arena for last month’s Nagoya tournament.

The present-day grand sumo tournament originated from “kanjin zumo,” — events held to raise funds for temples or shrines during the Edo period (1603-1867) — and many customs remain that are closely tied to ones from those bygone days.

As fans enter the grounds of the venue for a tournament, they may notice a large, vertical sign with the words “gomen komuru” written in the large font specific to sumo. This is called a “gomen-fuda,” which long ago was a sort of legal permit for the tournament.

During the Edo period, when sumo matches were held to raise funds to construct a shrine or temple building, official authorization from the magistrate of shrines and temples was required.

The sign was erected as proof of permission, and, it is said, to serve to widely announce the holding of the sumo tournament in town. The phrase “gomen komuru” means permission granted by the shogunate.

The present-day gomen-fuda continues that tradition, with the signs placed outside each venue several weeks before the start of a tournament. The name of the event organizer, in this case the Japan Sumo Association, is written in large characters below the tournament schedule and the venue name.

On the day the placard is erected, the association hosts an event called a “gomen-iwai” (permission celebration), to which concerned parties are invited and a banquet is held as an appeal for the successful holding of the tournament. This can be regarded as one of the charming old traditions of the sumo world.

At IG Arena in Nagoya, which began a new history as the venue for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, a gomen-fuda was erected near the entrance and remained in place until the final day of the tourney.

Up to last year, when the tournament was held at Aichi Prefectural Gym, the gomen-fuda was erected near the east gate of Nagoya Castle. The sign blended in well against the castle’s stone walls.

With the change of venue, however, the look changed completely. The coexistence of a cultural tradition that has survived since the Edo period and the huge arena that boasts cutting-edge amenities offered a refreshing contrast.

This month, a gomen-fuda will be erected in front of Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan in preparation for the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in September.

Seeing the gomen-fuda blend in with the Ryogoku neighborhood, certainly many people sense the change in seasons, reminded that the grand tournament is due to start soon. I hope that such positive traditions continue to be treasured.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.