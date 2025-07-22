Onosato dealt stunning 3rd loss at Nagoya Grand Tournament
19:23 JST, July 22, 2025
Yokozuna Onosato’s bid to commemorate his debut at sumo’s highest rank with a third consecutive title was dealt a major setback when he was handed his third loss at the Nagoya Grand Tournament on Tuesday, the 10th day of the competition at IG Arena.
Veteran No. 4 maegashira Tamawashi was on the brink of defeat when he twisted Onosato down with a last-gasp throw, shocking the crowd that sent a shower of seat cushions flying over and into the ring.
With the victory, Tamawashi, at 40 the oldest wrestler in the makuuchi division, becomes the oldest in modern sumo history to earn a “kinboshi,” a reward for a victory by a maegashira-ranked wrestler over a yokozuna.
All three of the 25-year-old Onosato’s losses have resulted in kinboshi as he heads into the last five days of the tournament with matches against high-ranked opponents looming.
No. 8 maegashira Ichiyamamoto leads the tournament with a 9-1 record, with Tamawashi tied for second place at 8-2 with five others.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo’s New Yokozuna Onosato Celebrated in Hometown Parade; Rikishi Vows to Prepare Thoroughly for Next Tournament
-
Interview with Rikako Ikee / Swimming Star Wants to Leave Pool Knowing She Did Her Best
-
Shohei Ohtani to Make 4th Start Saturday. Kopech Becomes 12th Dodgers Pitcher on Injured List
-
Yamamoto, Kikuchi Join Ohtani on ’25 MLB All-Star Roster; RBI-Leader Suzuki Overlooked
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits A Two-run Homer, Reaching 300 HRs between NPB and MLB
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert