Yokozuna Hoshoryu Pulls out of Nagoya Tournament; Tourney Was 1st Time in 5 Yrs to Feature 2 Yokozuna
15:30 JST, July 17, 2025
The first sumo tournament featuring two yokozuna in five years lost one of its featured wrestlers after just five days.
Yokozuna Hoshoryu submitted his notice of withdrawal from the ongoing Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament to the Japan Sumo Association on Thursday, a day after suffering a third consecutive loss through the first four days.
It marks the second time Hoshoryu has pulled out midway through a tournament in three tourneys since earning promotion to the sport’s highest rank.
His fifth-day opponent in Nagoya, No. 2 maegashira Oho, earned a victory by default.
His three losses were all to maegashira-ranked wrestlers, giving each a “kinboshi,” a special award for a victory over a yokozuna.
The promotion of Onosato for this tournament put two yokozuna on the ranking list for the first time since the Nagoya tourney in July 2020, which was actually held in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo’s New Yokozuna Onosato Celebrated in Hometown Parade; Rikishi Vows to Prepare Thoroughly for Next Tournament
-
Interview with Rikako Ikee / Swimming Star Wants to Leave Pool Knowing She Did Her Best
-
Shohei Ohtani to Make 4th Start Saturday. Kopech Becomes 12th Dodgers Pitcher on Injured List
-
Yamamoto, Kikuchi Join Ohtani on ’25 MLB All-Star Roster; RBI-Leader Suzuki Overlooked
-
Figure Skating-Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto to Retire after 2026 Winter Olympics
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday