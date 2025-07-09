Sumo Scene / Mourning the Passing of Masuiyama, Multitalented Sumo Wrestler with Records Outside of Ring

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Masuiyama practices in April 1980 when he was an ozeki-rank wrestler.

Last month, the sumo world lost another one of its popular stars from the halcyon days of the 1970s and ’80s, but one whose talent outside of the ring may have matched his skills in it.

Masuiyama, who reached the rank of ozeki and also made a name for himself in the entertainment world, died on June 15 at age 76.

The era when Masuiyama, whose real name was Noboru Sawada, was active featured the popular yokozuna pair of Kitanoumi and Wajima. Although Masuiyama held the ozeki rank for a relatively short seven tournaments, he earned his share of the spotlight with a larger-than-life presence that sparkled in the ring.

The name Masuiyama brings to mind images of his wide arsenal of flamboyant techniques. Among them, his impressive use of his legs for inner and outer trips was second to none, and this caused such problems for so many unwitting opponents.

It was at the 1980 New Year Tournament where Masuiyama earned his promotion to ozeki. His use of an outer leg trip to topple yokozuna Wajima became a major factor in the decision to elevate him in rank. He finished the tournament with a 12-3 record and was awarded a third consecutive Technique Prize.

Masuiyama, who never exceeded 120 kilograms at the time, said he honed the techniques by carefully studying timing and positioning when targeting his opponents’ legs. This display of talent impressed even the most discerning sumo connoisseurs.

One thing that can’t be left out of any conversation about Masuiyama was his many talents outside of sumo. He not only inherited his ring name from his father (the original ozeki Masuiyama), but also his top-notch painting skills. So exceptional were he and his father that their works were selected for the prestigious Nika Art Exhibition.

It also goes without saying that after leaving the Japan Sumo Association upon reaching the mandatory retirement age, Masuiyama found widespread success in a full-time career as a professional pop singer.

There have been many sumo wrestlers who were good singers, with some even releasing records or showing their vocal skills on music TV programs. But Masuiyama’s voice was in a league of its own.

Even while he was still an active wrestler, he released a number of pop records that sold millions of copies, including “Sonna Yuko ni Horemashita” (I fell in love with Yuko the way she is) and “Sonna onna no Hitorigoto” (That woman’s monologue).

As he attracted a lot of attention for doing double duty as a sumo wrestler and singer, the sumo association put its foot down and demanded that he focus solely on his real job of sumo. That mainly led him to put his singing career on hold while he remained in the association.

A multi-talented individual who transcended the boundaries of the top level of sumo: that was Masuiyama. My feeling now is that it is unlikely we will ever see another wrestler like him.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.