New Yokozuna Onosato Debuts Alongside Hoshoryu in Pre-Tournament Ceremony in Nagoya to Crowd of 5,000

Yomiuri Shimbun photos
Yokozuna Onosato performs a ring-entering ceremony at Atsuta Jingu shrine in Nagoya on Saturday.

14:41 JST, July 6, 2025


Yokozuna Hoshoryu performs a ring-entering ceremony at Atsuta Jingu shrine in Nagoya on Saturday.

With the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament set to open on July 13, yokozuna Hoshoryu and yokozuna Onosato offered a ceremonial ring-entering performance called “dohyo-iri” at Atsuta Jingu shrine in Nagoya on Saturday.

It marked the first time in six years that yokozuna on both east and west sides performed the ritual together at the shrine — the last being Kakuryu and Hakuho in 2019 — as about 5,000 spectators enthusiastically watched the two majestic figures.

Newly promoted Onosato demonstrated the Unryu-style ring entrance, accompanied by two wrestlers, Takayasu as “tachimochi” sword bearer and Takanosho as a “tsuyuharai” dew sweeper.

“I’m truly delighted to gain this experience in front of so many fans,” Onosato said. “I want to prepare as thoroughly as possible and enter the tournament in perfect condition.”

Hoshoryu, appearing in his third tournament at sumo’s highest rank, declared, “I’ll psych myself up and put on good sumo,” voicing his determination to capture his first championship since his promotion.

