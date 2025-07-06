New Yokozuna Onosato Debuts Alongside Hoshoryu in Pre-Tournament Ceremony in Nagoya to Crowd of 5,000
14:41 JST, July 6, 2025
With the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament set to open on July 13, yokozuna Hoshoryu and yokozuna Onosato offered a ceremonial ring-entering performance called “dohyo-iri” at Atsuta Jingu shrine in Nagoya on Saturday.
It marked the first time in six years that yokozuna on both east and west sides performed the ritual together at the shrine — the last being Kakuryu and Hakuho in 2019 — as about 5,000 spectators enthusiastically watched the two majestic figures.
Newly promoted Onosato demonstrated the Unryu-style ring entrance, accompanied by two wrestlers, Takayasu as “tachimochi” sword bearer and Takanosho as a “tsuyuharai” dew sweeper.
“I’m truly delighted to gain this experience in front of so many fans,” Onosato said. “I want to prepare as thoroughly as possible and enter the tournament in perfect condition.”
Hoshoryu, appearing in his third tournament at sumo’s highest rank, declared, “I’ll psych myself up and put on good sumo,” voicing his determination to capture his first championship since his promotion.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mourners Pay Respect to Nagashima in Funeral Service; Baseball Legends Celebrate Life of ‘Mr. Pro Baseball’
-
Manhole Covers of Shohei Ohtani, Tomoyuki Sugano and 10 Other Players to Be Installed at Locations Around Japan, MLB Announces
-
Sumo’s New Yokozuna Onosato Celebrated in Hometown Parade; Rikishi Vows to Prepare Thoroughly for Next Tournament
-
Former Hakuho to Be Involved in Sumo from Outside Association
-
Shohei Ohtani to Make 4th Start Saturday. Kopech Becomes 12th Dodgers Pitcher on Injured List
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert