Sumo Scene / Ex-Yokozuna Hakuho Retires from Japan Sumo Association; Aims to Spread Sumo Throughout the World

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former yokozuna Hakuho speaks about his retirement from the Japan Sumo Association at a press conference in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on June 9.

Former yokozuna Hakuho, who took a hammer to the record book during a career that included an unprecedented 45 makuuchi-division championships, has made a total break from the Japan Sumo Association.

The ex-Miyagino stablemaster announced his resignation on June 9, declaring that he would now dedicate himself to promoting the sport outside the association as “Hakuho Sho,” his adopted name since acquiring Japanese citizenship.

I have been covering Hakuho from the time he joined the Miyagino stable after coming to Japan from Mongolia, to his professional debut in 2001, and through to the present day. I have seen my share of others who reached the rank of yokozuna, but none in my memory ever underwent such intense fluctuations in his career as Hakuho.

From the very start he quickly rose up the ranks, eventually pulling equal to predecessor and fellow Mongolian Asashoryu. In stark contrast to Asashoryu’s “bad boy” reputation, Hakuho established a strong image as a straight-laced model student.

However, this aspect of Hakuho gradually changed after Asashoryu retired in 2010 to take responsibility for a scandal. Around that time, Hakuho began to dominate the other wrestlers as the lone yokozuna, at one point putting together a 63-match winning streak.

At the time of the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, Hakuho took a leading role in reconstruction activities as a representative of the sumo world. He also actively worked to regain the trust of fans after the sport suffered a decline in popularity due to a series of scandals that included match-rigging.

However, Hakuho also came under increasing criticism for his heavy-handed techniques during bouts, such as harshly striking opponents or battering them with a forearm to the chest. This win-at-all-costs approach by a yokozuna was condemned as “lacking the dignity” of the rank.

When it came to sumo, there was no doubt Hakuho was peerless in terms of his passion for constantly trying to better himself. He trained diligently, and always made time to study the techniques and tactics of past greats by watching videos of their bouts over and over again.

Yet he also showed many aspects of a negative side that affected his popularity, which made him one of those rare wrestlers who divided sumo fans and was either loved or hated.

At a press conference following his retirement from the association, Hakuho said, “I want to move forward in pursuit of a new dream. I want to work to spread sumo throughout the world.”

Many eyes will be on his future activities.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.