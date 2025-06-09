Former Hakuho to Be Involved in Sumo from Outside Association

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former yokozuna sumo grand champion Hakuho, left, and stablemaster Miyagino at a press conference held in Tokyo on Monday

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Former yokozuna sumo grand champion Hakuho said Monday that he wants to be involved in sumo from outside the Japan Sumo Association after his resignation from the sport’s governing body.

“Considering my current position, I thought it would be good for me to be involved in sumo from outside the association,” the 40-year-old told a press conference in Tokyo.

The former yokozuna said he plans to “spread sumo around the world under the concept of a world sumo grand slam,” based on the Hakuho Cup international goodwill sumo tournament for boys, which he has presided over since his wrestler days.

In February last year, he was demoted by two ranks from “iin” to “toshiyori” in the association for breach of his supervisory duty, in the wake of a violence scandal involving a wrestler of his stable.

The Miyagino stable was then shut down, and he and the stable’s wrestlers were transferred to the Isegahama stable.

On June 2, the association announced the resignation of the former Hakuho, who earned a record 45 grand tournament victories, on Monday.

According to the association, people from the Isegahama group of stables and others tried to persuade him to remain in the association by showing a path to the reopening of the Miyagino stable, but were unable to change his mind.