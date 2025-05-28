Hot word :

Sumo Association Unanimously Decides to Promote Onosato to Yokozuna

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Onosato is seen at the Nishonoseki stable in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday.

10:17 JST, May 28, 2025

The Japan Sumo Association unanimously decided to promote ozeki Onosato, 24, to the 75th yokozuna, in a meeting to discuss rankings of wrestlers for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament in July and a special board of directors meeting Wednesday.

He is the first new yokozuna from Japan in eight years since Kisenosato.

