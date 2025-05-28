Sumo Association Unanimously Decides to Promote Onosato to Yokozuna

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Onosato is seen at the Nishonoseki stable in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday.

The Japan Sumo Association unanimously decided to promote ozeki Onosato, 24, to the 75th yokozuna, in a meeting to discuss rankings of wrestlers for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament in July and a special board of directors meeting Wednesday.

He is the first new yokozuna from Japan in eight years since Kisenosato.