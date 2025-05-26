Sumo: Onosato Pushed for Promotion to Yokozuna

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Onosato, right, and Takayasu are seen on Sunday.

The Yokozuna Deliberation Council on Monday unanimously decided to recommend ozeki Onosato, winner of the recently completed Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, for promotion to the uppermost rank of yokozuna.

The council, chaired by Tadamori Oshima, made the decision at its regular meeting at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, the day after Onosato, 24, fulfilled the Japan Sumo Association criteria of winning consecutive tournament titles.

The council’s decision all but affirms Onosato’s promotion, making him the 75th yokozuna in modern sumo history. It will be made official on Wednesday at meetings of the ranking committee and the JSA’s board of directors.

Onosato becomes the first native-Japanese promoted to yokozuna in eight years following Kisenosato, who is now Onosato’s stablemaster Nishonoseki. Kisenosato retired in January 2019.